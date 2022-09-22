A dom drug mule who tried to smokkel cocaine in her skoene will spend the next 15 years in the mang after pleading guilty at Bellville Regional Court. Seven months after her dramatic arrest at Cape Town International Airport, Cavalcante Amarante, 28, has admitted to trying to traffic cocaine worth as much as R870 000 from Brazil into the Mother City.

Amarante was gevang by the Hawks on February 21 at the airport after they received a tip-off. Hawks spokesperson Zinzi Hani says: “This comes after her arrest on 21 February 2022 by the Hawks' South African Narcotics Enforcement Bureau (SANEB) team based in Bellville where she was caught at Cape Town International Airport after authorities received information about a drug contrabandist travelling from Sao Paulo, Brazil to Cape Town via Qatar airline. “Cocaine weighing 2.7kg as well as 200g of heroin worth R870 000 were concealed in her luggage and shoes”.

Hani says she was convicted at Bellville Regional Court on Tuesday after entering into a plea deal with the State. “Amarante was sentenced to 15 years imprisonment for dealing in drugs in terms of the Drugs and Drug Trafficking Act. “Seven years of her sentence was suspended for a period of five years.