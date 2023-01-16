Mystery surrounds the identity of a Mitchells Plain woman who was busted with mandrax worth R1.5 million. The drug raid by the Anti-Gang Unit in Colorado Park on Friday afternoon set tongues wagging as curious bystanders gathered around the property in Montana Road.

A large group of cops arrived at the house shortly before 4pm and entered the plek through the garage doors. A man seen at the entrance appeared kwaad when photographers arrived and questioned why the huisie was being photographed. SCENE: Police and bystanders in Montana Road, Mitchells Plain. Sources at the scene told the Daily Voice that cops were following up on a tip-off and had found more than 30 000 mandrax pille hidden in boxes in the house.

Police spokesperson Andrè Traut confirms the arrest, adding: “AGU members reacted on intelligence and conducted a search operation at a residence in Montana Street, Colorado Park, where they found and confiscated 30 000 mandrax tablets, valued at around R1.5 million. “The occupant of the residence, a 43-year-old female, was arrested on a charge of dealing in drugs and she is expected to make her court appearance in Mitchells Plain on Monday to face the charges against her. “Our investigation surrounding the circumstances of the arrest and seizure are still under way and the possibility of more arrests is not ruled out.”

ACTION: Cops entered via the garage doors. Byron de Villiers of the Lentegeur Community Police Forum says cops are tight-lipped on the vrou’s identity but crime-fighters believe she is taking the fall for someone else. “Everything around her is very quiet and nobody knows who she is,” he adds. “From what we have been told is that she told cops that she was merely house sitting and arrived at the house, unlocked it and made some tea.”

De Villiers says as the woman sat and drank her tea, cops stormed the house and went straight for the hidden stash. "She apparently explained at that moment AGU arrived and went straight for the drugs in boxes so they knew exactly where to find it. "We welcome the bust and it is very concerning that such a large quantity was found in our community," he explains.