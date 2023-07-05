A Durban gunman is set to appear in the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court after he was arrested outside a Parkwood pella pos this week. The arrest of the 48-year-old left cops confused after he was found outside a drug house in Dove Road.

Grassy Park station commander, Colonel Dawood Laing, says he was busted by wakker cops who went to raid the pella pos on Monday night. “The officers were attending complaints and focused on all the known drug outlets in the area. They arrived at the pella pos in Dove Road, Parkwood, at 11.30pm and saw this suspect sitting outside the drug house. “They proceeded with a search and found him in possession of a 9mm firearm, with no ammunition, and took him into custody.

“While profiling him at the station it was found that he is not a local gunman or a member of any local gangs. He apparently came here from Durban a few months ago.” SEIZED: Firearm found Laing says officers discovered that the firearm found in his possession had the serial number filed off and they will now investigate where the gun came from and how the suspect got it. “Serial numbers are normally filed off by gangsters who are in possession of illegal or stolen firearms and it is done to affect the ballistics reports when shootings do occur.