Police are on the hunt for at least two suspects who kidnapped and killed Warrant Officer Nkosinathi Ntinga, KwaZulu-Natal police said on Wednesday. SA Police Service (SAPS) provincial spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said Ntinga and his wife, who is also a police Sergeant at the KwaMbonambi police station, were inside their house at Phetane Reserve on Tuesday with a colleague, a senior administration clerk who had paid them a visit when the incident occurred.

“Information at police's disposal indicate that two armed suspects barged into the house and robbed the police officers of their service pistols and cellphones, before forcing Ntinga and the clerk inside a vehicle which belonged to the clerk and drove off.” He said Ntinga’s wife was left in the house unharmed. “The clerk, who works at the Ntambanana police station, was found lying along the road with injuries and it is suspected that he was thrown out of a moving vehicle.”

Netshiunda said he was taken to hospital for medical attention. “Warrant Officer Ntinga was found dead at the Umsunduze River bank with multiple gunshot wounds,” he said. “The vehicle was found abandoned in a sugar cane field, a short distance from where the police officer's body was found.”