Two Grassy Park gunmen are set to appear in the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court after allegedly being caught cleaning their killing machines. The duo, aged 25 and 32, were busted by cops from Grassy Park.

Station commander, Colonel Dawood Laing, says just weeks after recovering a moerse stash of mandrax pille at the well-known pella pos, cops returned on Wednesday night. “In July we conducted a search of the house in Walter’s Close which is a well-known pella pos for the Junky Funky Kids gang and found a mandrax stash which consisted of nearly 500 pills valued at R20 000. “The Crime Prevention Unit keeps tabs on all the drug outlets and went back on Wednesday night and discovered the two gunmen busy cleaning a .38 special.”

CONFISCATED: Firearm. Picture supplied Laing says the duo were taken to the station with the gun that they had completely dismantled and were processed. “They took the firearm completely apart to clean it and it was also found that it was a prohibited firearm as the serial number was removed. They will now face firearm-related charges when they appear at Wynberg Court.” Laing says they’ve been making strides in stopping drug shipments coming into the precinct before they can be sold.