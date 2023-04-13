Two Egyptian nationals, who were arrested last week, appeared in the Grabouw Magistrate’s Court where they were charged with murder and kidnapping. Hazem Elbherey, 29, of Strand, and Mustafao Al Sherbheney, 32, of Site C Khayelitsha, are alleged to have killed their former business partner, Saeed Mansour, and buried his body along Baden Powell Drive in March.

Police spokesperson lieutenant-colonel Malcolm Pojie says the suspects were nabbed in Grabouw and Queen’s Town respectively. “Preliminary investigation by an integrated team of detectives led by provincial detectives suggests that the victim, Saeed Mansour, was visited by former business partners (the accused) at his business in Grabouw on March 31, 2023, where the duo confronted him, allegedly about a substantial amount of cash from the business profits they suspected him of taking without consent. “They then forced him into their car and took off. He was later reported as missing and a kidnapping case was initially opened.