Two skelms who carried out a cash-in-transit heist at a wyn winkel in Franschhoek appeared in the Paarl Magistrates’ Court after being busted last Wednesday. Hawks spokesperson, Zinsi Hani, says the robbers hit the Diamond Discount Liquor Store where they attacked the cash guards.

“They were arrested following a robbery at Diamond Discount Liquor store in Franschhoek,” she says. “The crewman was attacked by three suspects while entering the armoured vehicle, in the process the crewman dropped the canister box. “The suspects then collected the box and ran away, which was later recovered a short distance from the crime scene.”

She says the driver of the Fidelity van chased after the skelms and rammed their getaway car. ROBBERY: Franschhoek. Picture supplied “It is reported that the fidelity armed vehicle gave chase and rammed the Ford Ka straight after the attempted robbery, while fleeing the scene. “The Ford Ka managed to flee. The suspects were on foot when they were spotted by members of the community who alerted the security.