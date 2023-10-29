A Dunoon man was handed a life sentence for raping a seven-year-old relative and infecting her with HIV. The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said the man was sentenced in the Cape Town Regional Court on Wednesday.

Provincial NPA spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said in addition to rape, the 42-year-old man was also convicted on attempted murder after infecting the girl with HIV. He received 10 years on the attempted murder charge. Ntabazalila said during the trial the sexual offences prosecutor, Ruwayda Badrudeen, told the court the accused raped the little girl while she was lying on the couch watching television.

“She did not tell anyone about what happened, as she saw him as her uncle. A few weeks later, she was taken to a local clinic as she was not feeling well,” Ntabazalila explained. COMMENT: NPA spokesman Eric Ntabazalila. Picture: David Ritchie/African News Agency/ANA The girl tested positive for HIV and the investigating officer went to her school where she finally revealed that the accused had raped her. The man was arrested on September 7, 2016.

“There was no DNA as the incident was reported after the 72-hour window period and therefore no exhibits could be obtained,” Ntabazalila said. “The accused’s initial version, to his attorney, was that he was gay and therefore could not have raped the child. He subsequently indicated that if the State could prove that the HIV strain which the child contracted was the same as he had, he would plead guilty.” The tests came back positive.