The Cape of Good Hope SPCA will lay criminal charges against a Dunoon dog owner who left his doggie to die trapped in a hot kennel. According to a statement, senior inspector Wayne Hector responded to an urgent call this week. It was reported that a puppy was being permanently confined to a wooden kennel with no light or ventilation.

When Hector arrived at the property, the owner of the puppy was not home, and the inspector was granted access to the property by a tenant. The occupant took Hector to where the puppy was being kept. DEATH TRAP: This puppy was stuck in a kennel. “Little did Wayne know what he was going to find. To Wayne’s horror, he found a wooden kennel in the full sun, enclosed with what looked like a piece of a broken chair and a plastic container with a brick on top – with the puppy inside,” the statement reads.