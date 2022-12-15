The Cape of Good Hope SPCA will lay criminal charges against a Dunoon dog owner who left his doggie to die trapped in a hot kennel.
According to a statement, senior inspector Wayne Hector responded to an urgent call this week. It was reported that a puppy was being permanently confined to a wooden kennel with no light or ventilation.
When Hector arrived at the property, the owner of the puppy was not home, and the inspector was granted access to the property by a tenant.
The occupant took Hector to where the puppy was being kept.
“Little did Wayne know what he was going to find. To Wayne’s horror, he found a wooden kennel in the full sun, enclosed with what looked like a piece of a broken chair and a plastic container with a brick on top – with the puppy inside,” the statement reads.
“The kennel was fully enclosed with no light or ventilation.”
The arme hondjie was rushed to the SPCA hospital in Grassy Park, but it did not survive.
“Criminal charges will now be laid against the owner in terms of the Animals Protection Act 71 of 1962. It is a criminal offence for any person to confine any animal in an inadequate place and not provide sufficient light and/or ventilation. Leaving any sick animal without veterinary treatment is also a criminal offence,” the statement concluded.