Police say a stash of documents and other materials that were dumped on a veldjie in Steenberg did not come from police dockets.

This comes after a Steenberg councillor sounded the alarm on what she called misconduct after “important material and personal information” was found at the dump site near the Steenberg Police Station.

Speaking to Weekend Argus, councillor Marita Petersen said DNA samples, used rape kits, torn documents and personal information belonging to residents she knew were found at the site.

Petersen said when she tried to bring this information to the attention of police, they brushed her off.

“The colonel simply showed no interest in what I said and I explained that what happened is a gross violation of human rights. Waste like documents should be shredded,” she said.

However, police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa said preliminary findings from an investigation had revealed that none of the discarded waste was from police dockets.

She said the ongoing investigation was being led by a senior detective from the provincial office, and that a sworn statement from Petersen was yet to be obtained.

“Part of what the investigation will look into, will be whether any SAPS directives on the disposal of waste material have been flouted.

“Further statements will be obtained from the Steenberg SAPS management and personnel,” Potelwa said.

