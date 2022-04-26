The shocking discovery of confidential police documents dumped on a field in Steenberg is being investigated by officials after it was discovered by a local ward councillor.

Ward 68 councillor Marita Petersen said she was disgusted to find affidavits, police reports and witness confessions dumped on a field right next to the police station at the start of the month and has contacted the police ombudsman regarding the matter.

“I was busy doing an inspection on the site on April 1 as part of my duties when guys who work there told me that they found police documents in black bags and the wheelie bins.

SHOCKED: Cllr. Petersen

“When I went through the documents, I saw there were pages with people’s personal information and I immediately contacted the local police about it,” says Marita.

“They told me they will look into it but a week later, I found more documents were being dumped and it became a common sight over the next few weeks.

“There was one affidavit dated April 17 so they cannot tell me it’s old cases but even it is, I find this to be very disgraceful as it is neglecting the community.”

The ward councillor said she has made constant enquiries at police but has been brushed off by the local station commander.

RUBBISH: Steenberg. Picture supplied

“When I looked into the matter, I found out from a guy who works around the station doing odd jobs that he constantly finds documents in the bins and people often take the bins from the station to that field.

“There are many good cops that work at that station but this type of thing cannot happen as it will sever ties with the community and negatively affect their relationships with the police.”

RUBBISH: Steenberg. Picture supplied

Police spokesperson Colonel Andre Traut confirmed the matter is being investigated, but he stated no case dockets were found in the waste.

“...The management of Steenberg police station is aware of the matter and the circumstances are under investigation.

“Once this process has been finalised, this office will be in a far better position to provide you with further comment.”

