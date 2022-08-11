Kraaifontein residents took to the streets on Wednesday under the banner of the controversial Operation Dudula and went to nine shops demanding jobs. They were armed with CVs which they handed to the managers and owners of the winkels.

The movement was launched on 14 May in Cape Town but it was established in Soweto last year in June and is led by Nhlanhla “Lux” Dlamini. Organiser Onke Mshiba says: “We handed over memorandums to the companies who hire illegal foreigners. “We went to Shell garage, Bravo (two branches), Britos, Mr Calamari and another fishery, Diamond Liquors, Hardware and MBT garage.”

Another leader, Daniswa Jaxa, says all they want is for South Africans to be employed. “There are a lot of people who are not working in our country and instead the foreigners are. “We can’t have someone come from their country and be a cashier here in our shop when we have experienced cashiers.”

She said it would be acceptable if foreigners came with scarce skill sets: “Like the doctors, but even then, they have to come legally. “We have gone to Fish Hoek, Atlantis and Stellenbosch and we were told that our countrymen have been employed and they are still employing us.” The group of about 40 people marched from Maroela Circle, closely monitored by the police and traffic officers.