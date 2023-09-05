A Kleinvlei cop is innie sop after he was filmed being ‘dik gesuip’ in full uniform after crashing into a courier vehicle on Sunday night. The constable spent the night at the police station where he works after the courier driver filmed the cop and his girlfriend trying to drive away from the accident scene.

The owner of the courier company, who asked not to be identified, says his driver got a helse skrik when the officer’s private Opel Corsa ploughed into his Mercedes Vito van as it stood in School Street, Eerste River. “He was dropping someone off and was waiting for the person to get safely in the house just before 11pm on Sunday. The car crashed right into him and when the driver got out, he saw the officer getting out of the driver’s seat and into the backseat of the car,” the owner says. “He also noted the officer was drunk and could hardly stand. The officer was in full uniform at the time.”

In the video, which has gone viral on chat groups, the cop’s girlfriend can be seen behind the steering wheel, and then getting bedonnerd when she realises they are being recorded. She is informed that her car is too damaged to drive, but she looks straight into the camera and says: “Hey, is jy bef*k? Los my kar! Is jy j*s om my f***en key te vat?” The courier driver tells her that she wasn’t the initial driver and points out that they saw the cop get out of the driver’s seat.

As the angry vrou gets out of the damaged car, blood can be seen running down her face. BEDONNERD: The officer’s girlfriend. “You can’t drive, girl, your wheel is in its chops,” the driver tells the agitated woman. The courier company owner says on arrival at the police station, he watched as the cop was taken in by his colleagues.

“Even then, you could smell the wine and he could barely stand. What he did, to drive like that, was very dangerous. “His car had to be towed away and the bull bar of our vehicle was damaged,” the owner said. Police spokesperson Andrè Traut has confirmed the arrest, and that the cop will also face disciplinary charges.

"The constable was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence of alcohol and besides the criminal charge, he also faces a disciplinary procedure against him," he added. "Incidents of this nature are condemned by SAPS management and offenders can expect to face the consequences of their deeds, both criminally and departmentally."