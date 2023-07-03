A Pelican Park mother accused of smokkeling drugs for the Six Bobs gang may lose her children as cops plan to piemp her to social workers. The 31-year-old mom is accused of running a pella pos for the gang, where she sold drugs and allowed druggies to smoke mandrax and other dwelms in full view of her young kids.

SEIZED: The mandrax found at the house The woman’s home in Tody Street was uitgeskut on Friday morning amid ongoing operations by Grassy Park station commander Dawood Laing and his team. Laing said cops were left shocked and frustrated when they found four laaities living in the “vuil” drug den, as clouds of smoke from the used dwelms hung in the air. “She is the sales consultant for the Six Bobs gang and we went there to search the pella pos,” he explained.

“We found her with a quarter mandrax tablet and cash from her drug sales. “There was a 21-year-old also found with five full mandrax tablets and three half tablets. “He also resisted arrest and ended up with a knock on his head,” the top cop added.

Laing claimed the mother of four allowed men into her home to come and smoke drugs, despite caring for three daughters. Wynberg Magistrate’s Court “She has four children aged from four to 12. Three of them are girls and she just lets anyone in to smoke as long as they buy from her,” he added. “The house is so vuil and there aren’t even any windows. You can see how the mandrax smoke just hangs in the air.