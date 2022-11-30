A Bonteheuwel man whose home was burned to the ground blames the City Council and druggies for the disaster. Father-of-three Salvendran Chellan says mense had been complaining to the ward councillor and the City about a huis in Bessie Street which attracted skarramonkels.

His family is among 45 residents who lost their homes in a fire on Monday morning. “They smoke drugs and we have been back and forth for about 25 years now complaining about them and nothing happened to them,” he says. “And now we have lost our homes and we have to start over again.”

He says his children missed out on two final examination papers. “They were in school when they heard that their home went up in smoke and the principal relieved them because they were not going to be able to focus,” he explains. A Bonteheuwel man whose home was burned to the ground blames the council and druggies for the disastrous incident. Picture supplied “They couldn’t go to school yesterday because they are still shaken.”

Salvendran tells the Daily Voice they have been left with niks. “We don’t have anything and it is this time of the year and we must buy everything for ourselves. “Disaster management was here but they didn’t manage anything, they just took down the list of displaced people and then left,” he says.

“I expected something from the City because we pay taxes and they are so quick to give to foreigners while we, the citizens, receive nothing.” It is believed that the inhabitants of the alleged drug house attacked firefighters. NOTHING TO SALVAGE: Councillor McKenzie and residents Fire and rescue services spokesperson Jermaine Carelse confirms responders were alerted to the blaze around 11.35am.

“Their efforts, however, were hampered by angry residents who threatened firefighters and slashed the fire hoses,” Jermaine says. He says the blaze was extinguished at about 2pm. The cause of the fire is still unknown. Ward councillor Angus McKenzie says 15 structures and three formal houses were gutted.