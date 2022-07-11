Tears of disbelief flowed in Mitchells Plain on Saturday as the bludgeoned body of a young mother was found in the street after she had been viciously attacked at a drug house. Shocked residents living in Angus Street gathered around the body of Kim-Joy Arnold, 35.

Mom Judy, 60, says she was asleep at home when police arrived at her home shortly after 6am asking her to identify her daughter’s body. “Kim was using unga [heroin] and she often spent nights sleeping out so when she didn’t come home on Friday, I wasn’t worried. BRUTAL: Kim-Joy Arnold, 35 “The police came here and said that I needed to identify her body and there she was lying in the street. I couldn’t even look because her head was bashed in and she was stabbed.”

Ward Councillor, Ashley Potts, says Kim was found just metres of a notorious pella pos that has been the source of many complaints over the years. He says the horrific scene sent shockwaves through the neighbourhood. “There was some scuffle in the house and she was viciously attacked.

“Her skull was bashed in with a brick that was still on the scene and parts of her brain were in the street,” he said. MURDER WEAPON: Rock used “Inside the house you could see blood spatter in the passage and in the lounge. It appears she was attacked inside the house and fought her way out but collapsed and died in the street.” Police spokesperson, Captain FC van Wyk, confirms: “She had severe head injuries and was declared dead on the scene by medical personnel.

“Mitchells Plain SAPS opened a murder case for further investigation. Suspects are unknown and no arrest has been made.” Her hartseer mother says the family has been left baffled by the violent manner she was killed. “She was on drugs since 21 and she has two children. Over the years we have tried to get her help to come right and she was in rehab,” says Judy.

“Despite her drugs, she was a very respectful child and never caused trouble, so we don’t understand why she was killed like this.” CLEANING UP: Blood washed away in street Potts says the City of Cape Town had recently made an application to the Western Cape High Court to take over the property as the owner had abandoned the house. “The neighbours have been complaining for three years and we recently made the application,” he says.