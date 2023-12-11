A man was bashed to death with a brick after standing up for his wife in Parkwood. Peter Arendse, 54, died on Saturday morning after an argument with his drug-addicted stepson.

His wife, 47, says Peter scolded her vuilbek 30-year-old son after he insulted her. She says: “My son has a tendency of sleeping the whole day and would get up around 3pm. SCENE OF THE CRIME: Parkwood community. “I went to wake him up, so I could clean the room and he got angry and became rude and asked ‘wil jy in jou hol gen*** wees?’

“My husband and other son heard that and they said he mustn’t speak to me like that.” She says her angry son came after her with a stone in his hand but then targeted Peter. He walked past me and then threw the stone and hit my husband’s head, and he fell. “I went to check on him and found that he was bleeding. I screamed for my other son and told him Peter was injured. I lifted his head up and he died in my hands.”

The distraught woman says Peter had been in her life for 30 years. She adds: “My husband was a good man, and he has always had a good relationship with my son. “My son is on drugs and is very rude, he doesn’t know how to speak to us.”

Police spokesperson FC van Wyk says the suspect was arrested as he waited for cops to arrive just a few metres away from the scene. “Grassy Park police registered a murder case following an incident on Saturday morning at about 10.45am at a premises in Blackbird Avenue, Parkwood where a male was fatally injured. “The victim and wife came home to find the stepson there, so the victim asked the suspect to leave as he is not supposed to be there, as the suspect was leaving, he picked up a brick and threw it at the father and hit him on the back of his head.