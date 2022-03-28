Defying the odds nearly four years after doctors told his family that he wouldn’t survive a near-drowning that left him in a vegetative state, Abdul Hakim Madumbo is living life to the full.

In October 2018, at just two years old, Hakim fell into the pool at their Parow home.

Mother Tasneem tells the Daily Voice: “He had partial brain damage and doctors said he would never recover. But Hakim never gave up, he is my Surviving Sailor.”

Tasneem says Hakim started school two weeks ago and has shown remarkable progress.

LIVING LIFE TO FULLEST: Five-year-old Hakim Madumbo

“He started school at Friends Daycare, where he gets to do hydrotherapy, physio, social skills and academics on his level.”

The proud mom says her son amazes everyone with his progress.

“Today we are thankful, Hakim also started taking liquids, we are no longer making use of his tube for feeding.

“He is completely alert and conscious, he understands everything.

“He is able to communicate with his eyes, facial expressions, and vowel sounds, he identifies object shapes and colours, he is able to choose his preferred food and drinks and he loves playing.”

But Tasneem says the victory is bittersweet as she lost her father, who was Hakim’s primary caregiver, to a Covid-related illness.

“My dad played a big role in Hakim’s life and swore to give his all to Hakim’s health and wellbeing.

“When doctors gave us the news, Pa’s exact words were, ‘I don’t care what it takes, my child will recover, even if it leaves me homeless’.”

Tasneem and Hakim are also part of a social group called Warriors on Wheels and hope to take part in the next Cape Town Cycle Tour, with him being pulled in a buggy.

