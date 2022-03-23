The Hands of Love organisation believes an educated nation is a nation that cares, and to that end they are running #Read2Succeed, collecting new and used children’s books for learners in Cape Town and Johannesburg.

Hands of Love is a non-profit organisation that was founded by Catherine Versfeld in 2021 with the aim of making a difference in the lives of children in disadvantaged communities.

Earlier this year, they ran their “I Got Your Bag” campaign, which appealed to parents to donate their kids’ old school bags.

This time, they are asking people to drop off books at various points which they will distribute to schools.

LEARN: Books open minds

Catherine says: “Not only does reading help develop a child’s imagination, but it is also the foundation of all learning. 29% of South African kids are illiterate and those that can do the basics cannot read for comprehension.

“Reading is the foundation for all future learning and work.

“We really want to be able to help develop libraries or reading centres in under-resourced communities.

“Another study done showed that when children were read to over a couple of months, their empathy levels increased 100-fold.

“Imagine a country with not only literate, but empathetic young people who will be leading us.”

She says Bargain Books has donated 20 boxes of books and signed up their bookstores in Canal Walk (Cape Town) and Mall of Africa (Johannesburg) as drop-off points.

Books can also be dropped off at CCFM in Muizenberg, Wordsworth in Sea Point, Jack Black Beer in Diep River, Voice of the Cape radio in Salt River and Curro Century City High School.

