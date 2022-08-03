Residents in the Western Cape have been urged to save water as dam levels are lower than last time this year.
Western Cape MEC of Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning, Anton Bredell said it has been a relatively dry start to the rainy season in the province and the latest figures released by the Department of Water showed dam levels were substantially lower than this time in 2021.
Western Cape dams are 63.57% full compared to 76.62% a year ago.
Wemmershoek, Voëlvlei, Steenbras Upper and Lower, Theewaterskloof, and Berg River Dams, which provide water to Cape Town, are at a combined level of 75.42%.
Last year at the same time, this was at 97.53%.
“In the absence of prolonged and widespread rain, our only available strategy is to use less water and allow the rain that we do get to fill up our dams as much as possible,” Bredell