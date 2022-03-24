A Mitchells Plain woman says she fell victim to a “construction swindler” after paying R5 000 for a job that was never done.

Nafisah Abrahams said she contacted Yaeesh Latief last November to raise the wall in front of her Woodlands home but the only thing that went up was her stress levels.

“I met Yaeesh after he started dating my friend last August and he told me he has a construction company, so I asked him to come around,” she explains.

“He came to the house December, 1 and the price we agreed on was R8 000 to raise the wall from six metres to nine.

“We agreed that I pay R5 000 upfront and the rest to be paid over the next two months.

‘SWINDLED’: Nafisah Abrahams. Picture supplied

“After I paid the R5 000, Yaeesh just went missing and till this day no work has been done on the walls while I took out a R8 000 loan for this job that I am still paying back.

“Both Yaeesh and his girlfriend, who I have known for six years, said they lost their phones but I saw both of them online many times.

“I made a Facebook post exposing him and after that a lot of people commented to say he did the same thing to them.”

She says he then called to ask her to take down the post and paid her R2000 on March 3, but she’s still waiting for the rest.

When the Daily Voice contacted Yaeesh, he admitted he failed to build her wall.

Yaeesh admits he failed to build Nafisah’s wall. picture supplied

“My company is not registered so I do not have regular guys working for me and I have also had some issues with my daughter being sick,” he says

“I do not know where these people come from saying I scam them, when I have a big amount of customers who like my work and use me regularly.

“I will pay Nafisah what I owe but I need time.”

[email protected]