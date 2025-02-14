WHILE his robbers are set to stay in the mang, hijacked e- hailing driver Ali Zaib is considering changing his job. Zaib’s Christmas Eve ordeal went viral after his dashcam recorded four young skelms jumping into his ride and holding him up at knifepoint.

The incident left the 36-year-old Pakistani father of five traumatised and caused an outcry on social media as mense quickly identified them as members of the Incredibly Gifted Bastards [IGBs] gang in Hanover Park. Zubair Morris, Sufiyaan Scheepers and Imtiyaaz Davids appeared alongside their 17-year-old accomplice in Athlone Magistrates Court after they were busted. Sufiyaan Scheepers and Imtiyaaz Davids Zubair Morris During court proceedings Davids was identified as the skurk who wielded the knife at Zaib.

After the robbery, Davids returns to the vehicle to greet the driver saying: “Salaam! [Are] you Muslim? Salaam!” Their bail application was denied on Monday as the Magistrate ruled they are a flight risk as they had initially fled their homes after the video was shared on social media. The case was postponed to 13 March for further investigations. National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson, Eric Ntabazalila, National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson, Eric Ntabazalila, confirms the outcome.

Speaking to the Daily Voice yesterday, Zaib says he was relieved with the outcome but may consider changing his job. He explains: “I am happy that their bail has been denied and I hope that their time in prison will help them change their lives. I make dua for them because they are young and they have a chance to change their lives. “I am also thinking about changing my job because after that video my face has become too well-known.