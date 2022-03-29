Bolt says it has permanently blocked drivers who threatened and intimidated the drivers who opted to work during last week’s three day strike.

Uber, Bolt, DiDi and other e-hailing drivers had staged a massive nationwide protest, demanding fare increases and government regulation in the sector.

The strike came as drivers complained that they were not making profits since the price of fuel had surpassed R20 a litre.

Uber responded by increasing base fares for short rides but did not change its pricing model.

Bolt increased its fares by R1 a kilometre and increased base fares.

In a communique sent to drivers on their driving application, Bolt said it has since blocked drivers who had intimidated or been violent towards drivers who operated.

It had not taken action against those who chose to strike peacefully.

“We believe every South African has the right to earn a living and move without risk of harm, intimidation or coercion, or fear of death or injury.

“No drivers have been blocked from the platform for exercising their right to protest,” it said.

It was alleged that some drivers booked rides to see who were operating.

In one incident, a driver’s tyres were slashed in Pretoria, while in Soweto, a drivers’ four tyres were stolen.

IOL