An alleged drunk driver who knocked down two cyclists a week ago has been released on R5 000 bail. Garth Ronald Pasha, 27, appeared in Simon’s Town Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday where he was charged with attempted murder, reckless and negligent driving and driving under the influence.

Pasha was arrested last Thursday, shortly after he knocked into cycling coach Mike Moriarty and his student Dewald van der Westhuizen while they were cycling along Glencairn Main Road. A CCTV camera captured the incident, which showed the two men cycling moments before a white VW Polo hit them and later drove off. ACCUSED: Garth Pasha, 27 Van der Westhuizen suffered serious injuries and is currently hospitalised, where he is believed to undergo a third operation on his leg today.

The State opposed Pasha’s bail application due to the gravity of the case, but his bail was granted as he had no previous offences. He also had to hand over his driver’s licence to the police and is prohibited from getting behind the wheel while the case is under investigation. Pasha was also warned not to make contact with any witnesses. The case was postponed until 16 February for further investigation.