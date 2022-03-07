A mother from Eerste River is kwaad after a taxi driver vanished with her child’s scholar transport fare, leaving the matric learner stranded.

Juanita Cunningham says she paid R950 to August Cooksen from Kleinvlei on 27 January for her daughter’s transportation to and from Bellville South, but the driver never pitched.

August was supposed to arrive between 6.30am and 7am on weekdays.

Juanita says after her daughter was left stranded, she had to fork out more as they needed to make alternative arrangements for the Grade 12 learner.

STRANDED: Schoolgirl and her mom

“I had to take my daughter to school in taxis that were full and then get myself to work, then fetch her again.

“I had to spend money I did not have.

“She had to move in with my mom as she lives close to the school and I have to buy extra groceries for her.

“So my child has to share a bed with my mom during the week and it’s already cramped there.

“I tried to get my money back but this has been going on for far too long. He keeps promising me that he will pay me and then nothing happens.

“I want to let others know what he is capable of,” says Juanita.

According to Cooksen, his taxi broke down.

“I told the lady I had an accident, I’d never run away with her money.

“My taxi is now fixed and I will pick up the child (Monday).”

.bold: But Juanita says he never told her about an accident, “and he keeps changing the story”.

