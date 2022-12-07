A contract transport driver has been shot and killed in an apparent ambush. Brian Songca would have celebrated his 43rd birthday today.

He was shot on Monday afternoon in Flora Road, Retreat just a few hundred metres from where his Superbus clients work. A taxi driver says he was driving towards Brian when the shooting happened. “I saw him being attacked on Flora Road just near the railway line and I immediately turned around,” explains the eyewitness, who asked not to be identified for safety reasons.

INVESTIGATION: Cops and medics at the scene “I didn’t know whether the attack was on the taxis or Superbus, I was scared and still am. Brian was involved in taxis in the Capricorn area.” His colleague Igshaan Hendricks adds that Brian was driving in a convoy with other drivers from Superbus. Hendricks says the shooters went straight for Brian’s car, a white branded Toyota Avanza.

“His family was there, and they were all shocked at what happened,” he adds. Hendricks told the Daily Voice he had known and worked with Brian for 20 years. He adds: “I trained him and have known him for that long. He was a good man, humble, very sweet. The mood was really bad yesterday when people came to work yesterday.”

HUMBLE: Brian Songca, 42 Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Malcolm Pojie confirms Steenberg SAPS is investigating cases of murder as well as attempted murder. He says: “Preliminary investigation suggests that the deceased was transporting passengers when he was accosted by three armed suspects when crossing the railway line. “The deceased sustained fatal injuries to the head and neck. The passenger disembarked and ran towards her work for safety.