A stabbed taxi driver managed to drive himself to the Mitchells Plain cop shop where he sadly succumbed to his wounds.

Hours before, Yedwa Rasta James Bula, 72, was in a fight with a fellow taxi driver when he was wounded on Saturday evening.

Taxi owner Sharief Edwards says when the elderly victim arrived at his house that night, his hand was bleeding.

“He came to me to cash in and told me that he had an altercation with this other driver who took out a knife and Rasta took out a hockey stick.

AMBUSHED: Yedwa Rasta James Bula, 72

“And he defended himself with the hockey stick by giving the other driver a hiding.

“The suspect stabbed him in his finger, he showed me the injury and then he left.”

Edwards says he later received a call informing him of his employee’s fatal stabbing.

“I was watching the [Manchester] United soccer match with my grandsons when I received the call that the suspect stabbed Rasta and that he was busy dying at the day hospital.

“When I got to the scene, I was told that the suspect went back to fetch three laaities, I don’t know if it’s his sons, and they jumped into the van, stabbed Rasta and robbed him. His wallet and his money were taken.”

Edwards says Rasta managed to drive himself to the police station after the attack.

“The suspects were still in the taxi when he drove there, they got the chance to jump out and got into the van with the other suspect and fled.

“The ambulance came to the police station, but when they took him, he was dead already.

“He was stabbed in the lung and in the heart, so I went to close his eyes.

“He was a 72-year-old man with a wife and children.”

SCENE: Bula’s taxi at cop shop. Picture: Leon Knipe

Police spokesman Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi says according to reports, three known males boarded a taxi in Mitchells Plain near to 1st Avenue in Eastridge and an argument erupted.

“One of the suspects then stabbed the victim multiple times, (the victim) then drove to the police station and jumped out of his vehicle.

“When the vehicle came to a halt, the suspects also jumped out and fled the scene.

“The victim was declared dead on arrival at the medical facility.

“Police are investigating a case of murder.”

Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

