The family and friends of three people who lost their lives in a horror car crash on Baden Powell Drive last year protested outside the Mitchells Plain court on Thursday as one of the suspects appeared for the first time.

Achmat Suleiman, who is suspected of being the drunk driver of the Isuzu bakkie that rammed into the stationary Peugeot 206 of mom Yolande Geduld, son Kurt-Lee Carolus and four-year-old granddaughter Tara-Lee Carolus, was in the dock for a brief appearance while before the case was postponed till May 18 to allow the Sheraton Park resident to get a lawyer.

On October 23, the Strand family was heading to relatives in Mitchells Plain when their car stalled without petrol on Baden Powell Drive and while they stood in the yellow lane trying to find a solution, a bakkie swerved off the road and crashed into them, killing Yolande, Kurt and Tara-Lee, while injuring three other family members inside the car.

Kurt’s wife Lauren, who shattered her pelvic bone in the crash tells the Daily Voice: “It was the first day of court, which was a challenge for me, so my family came out to show their support and they stood outside with posters demanding that justice be served.”

More than 10 people stood outside the court holding posters reading ‘Justice for Yolande, Kurt and Tara-Lee” while others called for Achmat to get a severe jail sentence.

PROTESTING: Lauren Carolus

Lauren adds: “The officer who served his subpoena told us that he (Achmat) said we have been harassing him but that is so far from the truth because we are not that type of people and nobody from my family has had contact with him.

“I just hope that he is held accountable for his actions.”

