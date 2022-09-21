An e-hailing driver appeared in court for reckless driving after crashing into eight kids. A video of the incident went viral showing the event that horrified the Eastridge community on Saturday, when the laaities were omgestamp.

The video shows a speeding black vehicle take a sharp turn on Elephant Road before hitting a group of kinders standing on the pavement. The 27-year-old driver, Sadick Bakaii, appeared on Monday in the Mitchells Plain Magistrate’s Court, facing negligent and reckless driving charges. The matter was postponed to September 26 for bail information following his arrest, the Cape Argus reports. Mitchells Plain ward councillor Norman Adonis said: “All families that I’ve visited, they all want justice. I’m sorry for the trauma that the children and families have gone through at this stage, but thank God there were no fatalities.”

Sandra Jordan, the mother of one of the kids, said her 12-year-old son narrowly survived, but it could have been worse. “My boy was involved in an accident in May and he had a major brain operation, so if anything should have happened with him... just knocking his head... it could’ve been fatal,” Sandra said. “He is still in recovery so he shouldn’t get any knock to the head, whatsoever. For him to be in an accident just three months later is very traumatising for us as his parents and to have witnessed how the car knocked them, it wasn’t a nice thing to see,” she added.