A Belhar family is in shock after a young father who ran his own transport business was found shot execution-style.

Tristan Phillips, 25, received a call from a client on Friday evening around 6pm, and when he didn’t return home, his relatives became worried.

Cops say his white Mazda 5 was found still idling on Swartklip Road near Lentegeur, Mitchells Plain.

Zack Levendal says his death is a mystery to them.

“Last year he started a small business in transport where he would pick up and drop people including workers,” he says.

“On Friday he received a call and he left to the client. We don’t know who requested his services.

“He never came home, we expected him to take about two hours. We reported it to the Belhar SAPS.

TRAGIC: Tristan Phillips, 25, shot. Picture: Leon Knipe

“We got information from the community groups about a car which fit the description of his in Mitchells Plain.”

Zack says they called the police who confirmed that it was his vehicle.

“There are a lot of questions that we have as the family, they didn’t take his jewellery or wallet, he still had his belongings and car.

“We are confused by all of this, what was the purpose of taking his life if they didn’t want to take anything?”

Tristan leaves behind his partner and five-year-old daughter.

“He was a humble person, very responsible, he had a lot of plans for this year to make his life better with his partner and daughter,” Zack tells the Daily Voice.

“He was such a dedicated person, this is devastating to the family.”

Police spokesman Captain FC van Wyk says the circumstances surrounding a shooting incident Friday at about 8pm in Swartklip Road, Montrose Park, Lentegeur, where a man was shot and fatally wounded are under investigation.

“SAPS members responded to a murder report and on arrival they found the victim behind the driver’s seat, with a gunshot wound to the back of his head.

“The vehicle was standing in the centre of Swartklip Road, facing in the direction of Mitchells Plain.

“ The vehicle was still idling and the victim’s wallet was also found in the car.

“Motive is unknown, no arrest.”

[email protected]