Security company Fidelity ADT has warned of a new hijacking trend that has emerged in which criminals target motorists while they’re buying food at drive-throughs. Drivers are literally being sandwiched in at these facilities, Fidelity ADT communications head Charnel Hattingh explains.

“Typically, as you get to the front of the queue, armed suspects from the vehicle in front of you get out and attempt to hijack your vehicle. There are usually two cars involved, the vehicle behind you blocks in your car when you try to reverse.” Hijackings, in general, have increased this year, with the most recent crime stats released by the Saps showing a 14% year-on-year rise in the latest quarter, reports IOL. ADT Fidelity has the following tips:

Keep your bag in the boot and have your cash and card on hand for quick payment; Only use well-frequented drive-throughs and avoid any places which are dimly lit or isolated at night; Try and only get food at peak times when patronage is at its highest;

Keep all your windows and doors closed while waiting for your order; If possible, leave the kids at home, as they can be distracting; While waiting, check your rear-view mirrors and do not be distracted by music or cellphones;