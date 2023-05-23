Police are looking for the shooters after three young soccer players from Avonwood in Elsies River were shot and wounded in a drive-by. Rimano Kennedy, 15, Edwin Lottering,16, and Luke Baartman,17, were shot on Sunday evening in Rachel Street.

Rimano, who was hit once in the thigh, said that they were standing at a huiswinkel when the shots rang out. “Luke wanted to buy something, I then saw a car coming with no lights and a person lifted the gun and I told them it’s a drive-by,” he tells the Daily Voice. PAIN: Rimano Kennedy, 15, was struck in his thigh while at a huiswinkel in Rachel Street. Picture: Byron Lukas The Riverside Rangers soccer player said that he is hartseer that his budding soccer career has now been put on hold.

“It hurts, I have to rest now. I can’t play soccer anymore. Now I need to build up my fitness again,” he added. His mother Michelle said that she is vieslik kwaad. “Ek is baie ontevrede, but I told my child that this thing that happened could have been worse because a lot of people were shot at that spot,” she explained.

Edwin, who was also shot through the leg, claimed that more than 10 shots were fired. LIVING IN FEAR: Edwin Lottering, 16, shot in his leg. Picture: Byron Lukas “When the shots went off, I still wanted to hide behind something but then I felt I was shot in the leg. It was a lot of shots that went off,” he added. The youngster now fears walking outside as his father was also gunned down nine years ago.

“It is tough out here. I’m just going to stay indoors and not walk outside.” Luke, who recently represented South Africa at the Under-17 African Cup of Nations in Algeria, also sustained a minor injury when a bullet grazed his thigh. BULLET GRAZED HIM: Luke Baartman. Picture supplied Police spokesperson FC van Wyk said Elsies River SAPS are investigating three attempted murder cases.

“The injured 15- and 16-year-old victims were taken to a nearby medical facility for medical treatment, and the 17-year-old was treated on the scene. “According to reports, the victims were at the mentioned road when a grey Honda/Hyundai drove by and shot several shots towards them injuring them. “Circumstances surrounding this incident are under investigation.