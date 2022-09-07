A Kraaifontein school has produced its third Springbok rugby player in five years. The latest pupil to wear the green and gold from Scottsdene High School is Camelitha Malone, who was selected to the Junior Girls’ Springbok squad on August 14.

The 18-year-old meisie joins previous Bokkies Roseline Botha – who was selected to the women’s rugby team in 2015 – and Felicia Jacobs, who will be running out for South Africa at the Women’s Rugby World Cup in October. Principal Peter Links says everyone at the school is very proud of their Springbok representatives and he hopes they will continue to serve as inspiration for the current pupils. “I am very proud that our school has delivered our third Bok,” he says.

“First it was Roseline, then Felicia, who was selected for the World Cup, and now we have Camelitha. “This trio is proving that you can rise above your circumstances.” Camelitha is in matric and working hard, on and off the field.

Palie Links urged her to finish her school career on a high note before setting out to conquer the world of rugby. Camelitha plays scrumhalf for the Junior Bok Girls’ team and says her dream is to represent SA on the world stage. She tells the Daily Voice: “My mom Mauricia Solomons is a single parent in Scottsdene and this is what motivates me every day to make my life a success.

“I am very proud and excited to represent Scottsdene in the Springbok team. PROUD: Making her Bok debut “At the end of September I’m heading to Johannesburg for my first match in the green and gold. At the moment I’m focusing on my matric trial exams and I aim to pass the NCS’s with flying colours.” The teen says she also loves working with her hands and plans to study boilermaking after matriculating.