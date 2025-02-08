A RASTAFARIAN ouma is die hel in after her grandson was instructed to cut his dreadlocks at school. Patricia Japhta said her grandson, Ras Zeron Gabriels, a Grade 3 learner at Perseverance Primary School in Tafelsig, Mitchells Plain, was scared to go to school this week.

Western Cape Education Department spokesperson Bronagh Hammond says the school has denied the allegations. The grandmother explains: “He was [previously] bullied at school by learners who cut his dreadlocks in the middle. “His mom decided to cut the dreads off, to regrow it. In January he went back to school and last week he said his teacher said he must cut his dreadlocks.”

Japhta said she could not understand as the school had accepted him in Grade 1 with the dreadlocks, saying: “This was the first time they asked for this.” She said the laaitie also refused to cut his lokke. The ouma adds: “They’ve got no right to do this to my child. Fighting our children about their religion is outdated, it’s in the past. He should be allowed to practise his constitutional rights.”

NAZIRITE VOW: Zeron Gabriels GESNY: Zeron with shorter hair Japhta said her grandchild has taken the Nazirite vow, which includes abstaining from alcohol and not cutting one’s hair. She adds: “During the entire period of their Nazirite vow, no razor may be used on their head. They must be holy until the period of their dedication to the Lord is over; they must let their hair grow long. Japhta went to the school and confronted the principal, explaining: “He told me that he wasn’t aware that it was my grandchild. I was confused.

“They ended up taking him back but this is an ongoing problem and I want it to be known that my grandson was victimised because of his hair.” The WCED’s Hammond said the school denies the allegations that Gabriels’ hair was cut by other learners, or that there has been discrimination as a result of his hair. She explains: “There have been no reports of learners cutting his hair. This allegation is unfounded. Last year, the learner’s parents cut his hair following the alleged passing of a relative.

“The principal has investigated the claim made against the teacher. There is no evidence to support this claim. “The school denies the allegations of discrimination and is open to engage with the family concerned. “A positive discussion with the family took place this morning to resolve any misunderstanding and to confirm the schools’ and the family’s position.