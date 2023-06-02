There was a dramatic shoot-out on the N2 near King Shaka International Airport on Friday morning. Dylan Meyrick, from IPSS Medical Rescue, said the shoot-out was between law enforcement and hijackers.

“A vehicle was hijacked in KwaDukuza and was being chased by law enforcement and private security. “The hijackers then left the N2 highway, taking the off-ramp to the King Shaka International Airport, and opened fire, striking one of the private security vehicles. “Fortunately, the driver did not sustain any injuries and continued the chase of the suspects into the bush.

“There were no reported injuries on scene.” Meyrick said that despite best efforts of private security and SAPS K9, the hijackers fled and they were unable to track them. He said the freeway had been opened to traffic.

The crime scene is active and more details will be added once available. In July 2022, six suspects were killed in a shoot-out with police on the N2. It was reported the gang was linked to a spate of robberies at car dealerships.