Khayelitsha residents say they are worried about a broken sewage pipe that has not only caused a stench in the area but is also putting their homes at risk of collapsing.

Simbongile Dlokolo says the pipe was damaged last Thursday and since then homes all over Site B have been slowly sinking into the ground.

“There was a blocked drain down the road and the City came to fix it last week, but while they were unblocking it, the pipe they used broke the sewerage drain,” he says.

PANIC: Dad Simbongile Dlokolo, 47, of Khayelitsha

“There is a bit of a smell in the area because of the sewage but the problem is that the water is seeping into the homes and causing structural damage. We are very worried that the houses are going to fall in because the pipe runs underneath the whole area.”

The 47-year-old, who lives with his wife and two children in the area known as Island, on the corner of Bonga Drive and Mew Way, said he has made multiple calls to the City to come and fix it but he has not gotten any response.

“I have made a lot of calls, and so have a lot of the other residents, but they do not come out to fix the pipes.

WORRY: Damage to the drain. Picture supplied

“We want the stormwater and road maintenance teams to come out and fix this issue because if the houses collapse then people can get seriously hurt or even worse.

“The pipe is breaking all the time and you can see cracks in the ground so it will fall down soon. We are hoping things get fixed before the worst happens.”

City spokesperson Luthando Tyhalibongo said they are aware of the issue and the Human Settlements Department is looking into the matter.

“The City is carrying out the necessary assessments in the area, and is investigating all available options in assisting the affected residents.

“Community support and cooperation is of the utmost importance so that the City may assist the affected residents.”

