The Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court granted R10 000 bail to Zolile Cornelius Sekeleni, the father of Thabo Bester’s girlfriend, Dr Nandipha Magudumana, after they made a brief appearance yesterday. Sekeleni was granted bail on conditions that he reports to the Port Edward Police Station once a week, to remain within the magisterial district of Port Edward and is barred from contacting any of the State’s witnesses.

Sekeleni was warned to return to the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court on May 16. He appeared alongside his daughter, former G4S prison warden Senohe Matsoara and Integritron CCTV technician Tebogo James Lipholo. Senohe Matsoara , Zolile Cornelius Sekeleni, Tebogo James Lipholo and Dr Nandipha Magudumana appear in the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court. Picture: Timothy Bernard/African News Agency/ ANA ) Magudumana, Matsoara and Lipholo were remanded in custody until their bail application which has been set down for May 3 and 4.

The State previously indicated it would be opposing bail for all three accused. Before delving into the details of bail, the State prosecutor asked the court to instruct Magudumana to show her face during court proceedings, as the court must be satisfied that the person appearing before it was in fact her. Magudumana was dressed in a powder blue hoodie with the drawstring pulled tight to cover most of her face. She also had a white mask covering her mouth and nose.