The Home Affairs Department is adamant that Nandipha Magudumana was lawfully deported from Tanzania and not “abducted” or “kidnapped”, as she has claimed in her latest court bid to be released from prison. Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi has confirmed that department officials were part of a multi-disciplinary delegation that went to Tanzania to bring Magudumana and Facebook rapist Thabo Bester back to the country, after they were declared illegal immigrants there and were ordered to leave the country within three days.

He said there was nothing illegal about the process and that there was “something sinister” about the fact that Magudumana, a doctor, did not cite the Home Affairs department or minister in the latest court papers – which Motsoaledi said they only managed to get their hands on late Sunday afternoon. He said the department was only made aware of Magudumana’s court bid via media reports over the weekend and has since written to Magudumana’s lawyers insisting the department be cited in the case. He said it was the same lawyers who wrote to the department requesting information about the deportation. He said the department wrote back on May 15 advising that they needed to apply via the Promotion of Access to Information Act (PAIA).