The murder of a husband and wife has rocked the community of Aurora, near Piketberg, after their bodies were found on their farm. Laaiplek police have registered a double murder case for investigation following the discovery at about 6pm on Sunday.

Police spokesperson FC van Wyk said preliminary reports suggest that the couple, Pierre and Belinda de Kock, both in their 50s, were last seen on Friday, reports the Cape Times. “On Sunday, their bodies were discovered by a female worker on the farm. One of the dogs that was running in and out of the house attracted her attention and upon further investigation, she found the body of the female victim in their bedroom. “According to reports, the female victim was still clothed in the same clothes that she wore on Friday,” Van Wyk said.

COMMENT: FC van Wyk “The body of the male victim was found in the garage, murdered with a stab wound to the neck. At this stage nothing appears to be missing and no arrests have yet been made.” Van Wyk added that provincial Organised Crime Detectives Unit investigators have been assigned to the case. Community Policing Forum chairperson Mark Lintnaar said that residents are reeling from the news as the couple were loved by all.

“We are truly saddened. Belinda assisted and served the community. This is a great tragedy. “We are also concerned by the fact that the perpetrators are still at large.” Billy Claasen, executive director of the Rural and Farmworkers Development Organisation, called for justice for the couple.