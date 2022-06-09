The Steenberg community is outraged after two innocent men were gunned down by skollies just metres away from two schools on Wednesday morning. According to residents, Patrick May, 23, and Brian Fritz, 28, were shot by four masked gunmen on the corner of Cradock Street and Symphony Avenue, close to both Floreat Primary and Steenberg High schools, just after 8am.

Ward 68 councillor Martia Petersen says the shooting took place opposite her offices and she was on the scene a few minutes later. SHOT: Residents at scene near Floreat Primary and Steenberg High “The two guys were just walking past when these four men opened fire and shot both men right in front of everybody,” says Martia. “What is extremely scary is that this intersection is used by school children not only from the schools close by but by students from nearby schools.

“Any of the children could have been shot by these gunmen while neither of the victims are gangsters, they were just innocently walking past.” CONCERNED: Ward 68 Councillor Martia Petersen A 38-year-old resident told the Daily Voice the shooters were chasing two rival gang members prior to the shooting and when their intended targets escaped, the gunmen took their frustrations out on Brian and Patrick. “Both of them (Brian and Patrick) were innocent, they would skarrel around the area looking for money to buy stuff to smoke but they were innocent.

“There is a shop just there by the corner where the shooting happened and an uncle almost got shot but he managed to get away.” The family of Brian told the Daily Voice they were not ready to speak, but did say they were “deeply saddened” by his loss and are filled with confusion as to why he was shot. Patrick’s family was not available for comment.

Noel Isaacs, principal of Floreat Primary, said all their learners were safe at the school at the time of the shooting. Police spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg confirmed a double murder investigation has been opened by Steenberg police while no arrests have been made. CONFIRMED: Sergeant Wesley Twigg “According to reports, the victims were standing on the corner when they were approached by a suspect who shot them.