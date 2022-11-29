Two men were killed and another wounded within metres of the Nyanga police station. The incident happened on Sunday afternoon at the corner of Hlathi and Ntlangano streets.

The men were travelling in a blue Toyota Avanza when they were attacked by shooters in a Toyota Quantum. One person died near the popular braai stalls opposite the cop shop while the another collapsed in the informal settlement metres from his chomma. The third victim was wounded and rushed to hospital.

NO MERCY: One of the two slain victims in Nyanga Nyanga Community Police Forum general secretary Dumisani Qwebe says: “According to the information received, the men were approached by a Toyota Quantum and were shot numerous times. “The suspects fled the scene and are still at large. “I would like to convey a message to the taxi industry if this shooting was about routes and if it is in any way connected to them, I would like them to come forward so we can talk about this instead of using violence.”

He adds that it has become the norm for mense to shoot near the police station. “People don’t care about the police anymore; in 2018, someone punctured eight police cars with a knife. “A few months ago, a man was shot next to the police station.”