A double murder docket has been opened for investigation by police after two men were shot and killed in Lavender Hill. Byron Marston, 24, and Luthan Coetzee, 23, were close friends.

They were killed on Tuesday at around 1pm on the corner of St Blaze and St Bernard Streets. Byron worked as an admissions clerk at Melomed Hospital in Tokai. GOOD HEART: Byron Marston. It is alleged that he was on his way to the winkel when he got Luthan on the corner and they started chatting.

Witnesses said five men pulled up in a white vehicle and opened fire on the two pelle. It is believed that Luthan, an alleged member of the Flakkas gang, was the target. ‘GANGSTER’: Luthan Coetzee. Byron’s hartseer mom Lucinda said she heard the news of her son’s shooting via a Facebook message while at work.

“My son was not involved in any gang, if he was I would have said it,” she explained. “I got a message via Facebook and I was told that Byron was shot, I should come home and it looks bad. “I thought he would be saved and I was praying but while I was driving home my aunt phoned me to say she is sorry to hear the bad news.

“When I arrived at home I saw he was already gone, they had covered him with a cloth,” Lucinda added. “I broke down and told myself that I need to be strong for my other three kids.” INVESTIGATION: The five gunmen had fired several skote. Picture: Leon Knipe She said Byron had a good heart and always believed the best of people.

“My child might not have been a gangster but he had a lot of gangster friends and I warned him on many occasions to stay away from them but he always said, ‘mammie, they will change, they are my friends’.” Police spokesperson Malcolm Pojie confirmed that Steenberg SAPS were investigating two cases of murder and that the matter was believed to be gang related. “Preliminary investigation suggests that the deceased were standing in front of a house when a white vehicle with unknown registration drove past.

“According to bystanders, five unknown men disembarked the vehicle and fired several shots at the deceased randomly,” he explained. “The deceased, aged 22 and 23, were hit several times on their bodies, collapsed and succumbed on the scene.” SITE: The pals were struck on a corner innie Lavender Hill. Picture: Leon Knipe Luthan’s parents were not available on Wednesday and apparently left with the undertakers.