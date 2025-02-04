TWO lucky players have won life-changing jackpots in the LOTTO PLUS 1 and LOTTO PLUS 2 draws on Saturday. In the LOTTO PLUS 1 draw number 2512, a lucky ticket holder struck it big with an incredible R7 669 551.20. Adding to the weekend’s excitement, another lucky winner in the LOTTO PLUS 2 draw hit the jackpot with R11 066 488.80.

Both winning tickets were purchased via banking apps, meaning the winners can expect an exciting call from their banks this morning, giving them the beste news ooit. Charmaine Mabuza, the CEO of Ithuba, expressed her excitement over the latest jackpot wins. She says: “At Ithuba, we are committed to changing lives through the National Lottery, and this weekend’s wins are a testament to the incredible opportunities the LOTTO games create for South Africans.