A convicted rapist has been sentenced to life behind bars in the Wynberg Regional Court after his DNA was linked to another rape he had committed while he was on parole.

Edmund Fredericks raped a woman five years ago, but only when his DNA come back from the lab was he arrested.

Fredericks, 44, was charged with the rape of a 49-year-old mother from Grassy Park on October 28, 2017, reports the Cape Argus.

The woman had gone to a tavern where she encountered four minors from the school she was working at engaging with adult men.

She tried to intervene but was accosted by Fredericks, taken to a dark room and raped.

He then took her to a nearby field where he held her at knife point and raped her again.

She escaped when Fredericks was distracted.

Detective Francois Philander said the suspect was unknown to the victim and they had no leads.

He said the woman could only describe him as “male, light in complexion, who she would be able to identify”.

“The only thing we could work on was when the DNA came back from the lab and we had a linkage, because he was a repeat offender, so obviously his DNA was already on record.

“When the lab processed it, his DNA was found on the body of this victim so that is how we could link him to the offence and that is how the victim was able to identify him.”

Philander said although the rapist was successfully convicted, the case presented many challenges, such as witnesses being threatened by skollies as well as the trauma the victim faced during this process, which cost her the loss of her job.

Fredericks was sentenced to two life terms which will run concurrently.

[email protected]