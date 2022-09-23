Lansdowne police are investigating cases of murder and attempted murder after a father was killed in a drive-by shooting by unknown gunmen near the Lansdowne Railway Station on Tuesday night. William Fries, 40, died on the scene, while two victims, aged 35 and 36, were seriously injured and were rushed to hospital. One of them, a homeless man, later died.

Police spokesperson warrant officer Joseph Swartbooi said: “Upon arrival at the crime scene in Garnet Road at around 9:30pm, [police] found the body of an unknown man who sustained gunshot wounds, Weekend Argus reports. “The 40-year-old victim was declared deceased on the scene. “Two males, aged 36 and 35, who also sustained serious injuries were transported to a nearby hospital for medical treatment. The motive for the attack is unknown.

“The unknown suspects fled the scene and are yet to be arrested." Fries’ brother, David, has pleaded for a thorough investigation: “My brother was a good man. He didn’t deserve to die like that. He was in a wrong place at a wrong time. “He was a man with a big heart, that is why he would even hang out with the homeless.