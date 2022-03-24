Parents in Mitchells Plain say the Western Cape Education Department is “forcing their children out of school” by either not placing them or expelling them.

They held a picket outside Tafelsig Primary School with placards yesterday asking for the schools to listen to them.

Mom Lizelle Manuel says: “I feel that the schools are trying to turn the kids away from school on purpose and that can only lead to drugs and gangsterism.

“Our children are being expelled over small things, like being late, the schools never try to understand the children’s circumstances before the expulsion.

“We are here so the Department of Education and the schools in the area can understand that we are tired of them treating our children like delinquents and outcasts.

“They must open doors for the children.”

She adds that the online application system is not working in poor communities like Tafelsig.

“Most of the parents don’t have resources and even when they go to the schools, they don’t get help or they are asked to return to the school to re-do the applications. And after all of that, the kids are still not accepted.”

Community worker Philadelphia Hartsenberg says that she is currently helping a few learners who have had to stay at home because they could not find a high school.

“We have been trying to get some learners back in school since 2020 with no luck, and we are scared that they might lose hope.

“We just want the department to help us so we can help the learners go back to school.”

HELP: Philadelphia Hartzenberg

WCED spokeswoman Bronagh Hammond says they are aware of the demonstration and had a constructive engagement with the delegation.

“Teaching and learning was not disrupted. The WCED has asked for a list of learners who they allege are not in school. We have committed to meet with the delegation again to address their concerns.

“Parents applying for 2022 must contact the district office for assistance. For 2023, parents must apply before 15 April 2022.

“The online system has been operational since 2019.

“It is not a new system.

“Gauteng also uses an online system. They offer de-centralised walk-in centres for applications as outlined below.”

