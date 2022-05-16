Heideveld residents are kwaad with the City of Cape Town amid claims that a tikkop who set a council house on fire will be allowed to move back in. Angry residents are now petitioning the department of human settlements to stop the tikkop and his elderly father from returning to the house in Katberg Road and instead give it to another family.

Tenant Faried January was left homeless after his son, Nizaam, set their home alight in January last year during a heated argument. Faried told the Daily Voice that his son demanded money for tik and he refused. ‘CAN’T CONTROL HIS SON’: Faried January Nizaam was arrested for arson but later released from prison and returned to the filthy, derelict home which later become a pella pos.

Vanessa Adriaanse of the Community Police Forum says they were called by residents to intervene as Nizaam brings other druggies to the house. “They are busy with a petition asking the City to not let the tenant (Faried) back in that house because he cannot control his son. “We have all offered this family help and they have refused it. We are begging the City to find a more suitable family.”

City spokesperson, Luthando Tyhalibongo, says the City’s Public Housing Department submitted an insurance claim for the damaged unit in January 2021. “Repairs to the fire-damaged unit have started and will be completed shortly.” He confirms that the lease has not been cancelled but admits that they are aware of threats to torch the house.