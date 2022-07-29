The man, who allegedly killed his mom and 10-year-old niece, will be trying to get out of jail next week. Ashley Faro was arrested after his mom Daffidol Faro, 62 and Aseeqah Erasmus were found strangled in their Kalksteenfontein home, where he also lived.

On Thursday, he made another brief appearance in the Bishop Lavis Magistrates’ Court where he opted for a Legal Aid lawyer to represent him. He indicated in court that he will be applying for bail next week as community members protested outside, demanding he remain behind bars. The accused had been heard by his mom’s friends threatening to kill her and Aseeqah, who was visiting her ouma at the time.

KILLED: Mom Daffidol Faro He allegedly strangled the pair to death at their Paternoster Square home before fleeing. His mother’s body was found stuffed in the freezer by relatives while little Aseeqah was found in a bath full of water, hidden under a pile of clothing with the water still running. Faro also allegedly stabbed their dog before fleeing to Valhalla Park, where he was arrested the same day.

Family said that the 39-year-old suspect had appeared in the Bishop Lavis court just days before when Daffidol had applied for an interdict. SLAIN: Little Aseeqah Emilen Houston, 40, says her aunt often left home to get away from Faro. “She went to live with relatives in Hanover Park because of Ashley,” she said.

“She returned home but then he continued to be a monster. “He would cook food and instead of giving it to his mom, he would give it to the dogs. That is the kind of abuse that my aunt had to endure for many years. “On that night (of the murder) he was heard saying, ‘Ek sal jou wys wat ek sal doen’, And then the following day we saw what he did.”