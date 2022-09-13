“They didn’t give Abongile a chance, the court shouldn’t give them a chance.” These are the sentiments of the hartseer family of Bolt driver Abongile Mafalala, as the Parkwood mob accused of murdering him awaits judgement on their bail application.

The 11 alleged killers, including a 15-year-old boy, returned to court where they were joined by an additional accused, Jayden Felix. Nearly four months after the horrific murder of Abongile, the bail hearings wrapped up at Wynberg Magistrate’s Court on Monday. The young outjie from Dunoon was killed on May 31 after being falsely accused of trying to kidnap two meisies while trying to complete a taxi trip.

Videos of the vicious attack show an angry crowd of more than 100 mense hitting him with paale, spades and other objects while skollies strip his car and set his body alight. TRAGIC TALE: The murder of Abongile and the arrests of his alleged killers Nathan Leeman, Yuven Nawat, Bradley Murphy, Carlton Williams, Ashwin Tifflon, Charne Johnson, Antonio Bailey, Ivan Ruiters, Romano Witbooi, Cheslin Spannenberg and a teenaged laaitie have subsequently been charged with his murder after police used the video footage to track down the suspects. Grassy Park Saps commander colonel Dawood Laing says Felix was gevang after his identity was confirmed on one of the videos.

In the clip, Felix, wearing a blue pyjama broek, is seen walking over to Abongile who has a tyre over his chest, and hitting him with an object. Felix, wearing a blue pyjama broek, is seen walking over to Abongile Abongile’s brother Gcinumzi says the grief-stricken family is calling on Magistrate Goolam Bawa to deny the skelms’ bail applications. “The bail hearings have been completed and we are waiting for the judgement on October 4,” Gcinumzi says.