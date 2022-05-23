The City of Cape Town’s Urban Waste Management Directorate is asking residents to refrain from buying the City’s blue bags from the streets.
These bags are clearly marked as City property and are used for area cleaning, illegal dumping, street sweeping, litter picking and the green litter bins and are not for sale to the public.
The City said any person caught to be unlawfully in possession of these blue bags can be criminally charged and prosecuted.
Report the theft of stolen refuse bags to the City on 0860 103 089.